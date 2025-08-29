Will 'War 2's failure affect 'Alpha's performance? Experts weigh in

The recent release of War 2 , the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe , has underperformed at the box office. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, opened with a disappointing Hindi net collection of around ₹29 crore on its first day, as per Sacnilk. This is significantly lower than industry expectations of ₹55-60 crore for a film featuring such star power.

Box office impact Concerns loom over 'Alpha' amid 'War 2' debacle The underwhelming performance of War 2 has raised concerns about the future of the YRF Spy Universe, particularly for its next installment, Alpha. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and featuring an all-female spy cast, is now under pressure to deliver strong box office numbers. Industry experts are divided on whether War 2's failure will have a lasting impact on Alpha's performance.

Expert opinions Mixed reactions from industry experts Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama, "I don't think so. Maybe, marginally people might have that in mind. But every film is judged by itself." He believes Alpha's unique concept and fresh faces will set it apart from War 2's baggage. On the other hand, Atul Mohan expressed skepticism, saying, "It has an all-female cast. So, there might be something novel." "But then, when Hrithik and NTR Jr. are not able to excite you, what can we say then?"

Production insights Audience fatigue and the need for fresh narratives Girish Johar of Zee Studios believes Alpha's production timeline gives it an advantage. He said, "I believe the shooting of Alpha is still under process." "But yes, the creative team behind it definitely should be taking this feedback." Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Bihar, was more blunt about audience fatigue. He said, "It will definitely affect until and unless that turns out to be an extraordinary film."