How Ryan Eggold reinvented himself for digital audiences

Ryan Eggold, who has been a part of many television dramas, knows how to navigate the transition into the OTT era. With the boom of digital, most actors have adapted to the new ways of reaching audiences. Eggold's career transformation stands as proof of how one can evolve with the changing landscape. Here's how he did it and found success in OTT.

#1 Embracing new platforms Eggold embraced OTT platforms early on, knowing that they could help him reach wider audiences. By being a part of projects exclusive to these platforms, he took his fan base beyond just television viewers. The smart move also gave him a chance to prove his versatility as an actor and connect with a worldwide audience.

#2 Diversifying roles The OTT era also allowed Eggold to diversify his roles. He took on characters that challenged him creatively, moving away from typecast roles. Eggold explored different genres and narratives, an approach that not only showcased his range as an actor but also kept audiences engaged with fresh content.

#3 Collaborating with emerging creators Eggold worked with up-and-coming creators who were taking the OTT world by storm. By collaborating with visionary directors and writers, he got to be part of revolutionary projects that spoke to modern audiences. These partnerships kept him relevant and ahead of the curve of new-age storytelling.