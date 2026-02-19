Bad Bunny to star in Residente's directorial debut 'Porto Rico'
Puerto Rican rapper Residente is making his directorial debut with 'Porto Rico,' casting Bad Bunny in his very first lead role.
The movie also features big names like Javier Bardem, Edward Norton, and Viggo Mortensen, and dives into Puerto Rico's colonial history through a Western-style drama.
Script by Alexander Dinelaris Jr.; executive produced by Inarritu
This is a major moment for Latin music and film fans—Bad Bunny is leveling up from supporting roles to headline a story that puts Puerto Rican culture front and center.
The script comes from Oscar-winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. ('Birdman'), with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu as executive producer.
As Residente puts it: "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child."