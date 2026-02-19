Bad Bunny to star in Residente's directorial debut 'Porto Rico'

Script by Alexander Dinelaris Jr.; executive produced by Inarritu

This is a major moment for Latin music and film fans—Bad Bunny is leveling up from supporting roles to headline a story that puts Puerto Rican culture front and center.

The script comes from Oscar-winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr. ('Birdman'), with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu as executive producer.

As Residente puts it: "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child."