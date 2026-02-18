BAFTA 2026: When, where to watch Alan Cumming-hosted ceremony
The 78th BAFTA Film Awards are happening on February 22, 2026, at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Alan Cumming is stepping in as host for the first time.
You can catch the show live at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, or watch a special broadcast on E! in North America at 8:00pm ET.
Where to catch the red carpet arrivals
Red carpet arrivals will be streamed live by Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb on BAFTA's YouTube channel, with extra coverage from podcasters Benedict and Hannah Townsend across social media.
HBO Max Australia and other international channels will also air the ceremony.
Neev Spencer will DJ the red carpet vibes.
Presenters you can expect at the show
Expect a seriously star-packed presenter lineup—think Cillian Murphy, Alia Bhatt, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Little Simz, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and more.
More about the ceremony
The BAFTAs celebrate top films from around the world that hit UK cinemas—and often hint at who might win big at the Oscars.
With Alan Cumming (who is hosting the ceremony for the first time) leading this year's show, it promises some fresh energy for film fans everywhere.