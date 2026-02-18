BAFTA 2026: When, where to watch Alan Cumming-hosted ceremony Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

The 78th BAFTA Film Awards are happening on February 22, 2026, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Alan Cumming is stepping in as host for the first time.

You can catch the show live at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, or watch a special broadcast on E! in North America at 8:00pm ET.