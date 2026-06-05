Bagga's 'Dev Bhoomi' follows Bhumi's grief and an unexpected return Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Yashvi Bagga, known for her hit vertical stories on Instagram, is back with Dev Bhoomi.

The series follows Bhumi, who's grieving her husband's presumed death in the military. She starts texting his old number for comfort, not realizing it now belongs to Krish, a stranger who becomes part of her healing process.

Things get complicated when her husband unexpectedly returns.