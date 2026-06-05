Bagga's 'Dev Bhoomi' follows Bhumi's grief and an unexpected return
Entertainment
Yashvi Bagga, known for her hit vertical stories on Instagram, is back with Dev Bhoomi.
The series follows Bhumi, who's grieving her husband's presumed death in the military. She starts texting his old number for comfort, not realizing it now belongs to Krish, a stranger who becomes part of her healing process.
Things get complicated when her husband unexpectedly returns.
Bagga invites fan edits and discussions
Dev Bhoomi isn't just about watching: Bagga invites fans to join in with edits and discussions, making each episode feel like a group experience.
With over 1.3 million followers and past projects racking up huge views, Bagga aims to show how deep stories can get on your phone screen.