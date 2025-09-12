Balaji launches new family-friendly OTT app 'Kutingg' after ALTT ban
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has launched a new entertainment app called Kutingg, targeted at India's mobile-first audience. This decision follows the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) ban on its earlier OTT platform, ALTT, over sexually explicit content. The new app is part of Balaji's strategy to reposition itself in the competitive streaming market by focusing on family-friendly storytelling.
Content variety
Programming slate includes fiction, non-fiction, chat shows
Kutingg will feature a variety of content formats, including non-fiction, fiction, vertical videos, and short-form. The app's content lineup is organized into curated categories, including Daily Dose of Entertainment (Pyaar Kii Raahein, Saas Bahu Aur Swaad), Weekend Binge (Cheerleader), Superstar Library (Bose, Mentalhood), and non-fiction/chat shows (Swaad Se Karenge Sabka Swagat).
Executive insights
Kutingg opens up new revenue opportunities: Balaji Telefilms executives
Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and CFO of Balaji Telefilms, said that the new platform caters to changing audience preferences. He said in a statement, "Today's audiences want stories that are sharper, shorter, and more personal, and Kutingg is our answer to that." Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer at Balaji Telefilms, noted that Kutingg creates an ecosystem for content creators and audiences to engage, while also unlocking fresh revenue opportunities.