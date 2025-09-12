Balaji launches new family-friendly OTT app 'Kutingg' after ALTT ban

Executive insights

Kutingg opens up new revenue opportunities: Balaji Telefilms executives

Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and CFO of Balaji Telefilms, said that the new platform caters to changing audience preferences. He said in a statement, "Today's audiences want stories that are sharper, shorter, and more personal, and Kutingg is our answer to that." Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer at Balaji Telefilms, noted that Kutingg creates an ecosystem for content creators and audiences to engage, while also unlocking fresh revenue opportunities.