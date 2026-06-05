'Balan - The Boy' trailer shows mother-son fleeing police Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

The trailer for Balan - The Boy just dropped, and it's all about a mother and son on the run.

Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan, who directed Manjummel Boys and Aavesham, have joined hands for the film, which follows their escape from police while dealing with a troubled family past.

It's set to release on June 19, 2026.