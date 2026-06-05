'Balan - The Boy' trailer shows mother-son fleeing police
Entertainment
The trailer for Balan - The Boy just dropped, and it's all about a mother and son on the run.
Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan, who directed Manjummel Boys and Aavesham, have joined hands for the film, which follows their escape from police while dealing with a troubled family past.
It's set to release on June 19, 2026.
Mother uses aliases, murder link hinted
The trailer kicks off with the boy sneaking into a vehicle, setting up some serious suspense.
His mom juggles multiple identities, Mary Luca and Sherly, and calls him Abhijeet Kumar as they dodge police and face violent confrontations.
There's even a hint he might be linked to a murder case.
Fun fact: the film reportedly got positive feedback at Cannes.