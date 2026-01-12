Win for inclusivity: First autistic Barbie doll launched in India

Mattel has launched its first-ever autistic Barbie in India , expanding its inclusive vision. The new addition comes after the introduction of other diverse dolls like those with Type 1 Diabetes and Down Syndrome. The doll was developed over 18 months in partnership with ASAN, a non-profit disability rights organization run by and for autistic people.

Design collaboration Autistic Barbie joins diverse Barbie Fashionistas collection The autistic Barbie doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, known for its diversity in skin tones, hair textures, body types, and medical conditions. Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls at Mattel, said they are proud to introduce this new addition as part of their ongoing work to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine.

Unique attributes Features and accessories The autistic Barbie doll comes with elbow and wrist articulation, enabling stimming, hand flapping, and other hand gestures. It also has an eye gaze that is shifted slightly to the side, reflecting how some members of the autistic community may avoid direct eye contact. Each doll comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner that spins for a sensory outlet.

Additional features Autistic Barbie's fashion The Barbie doll has pink noise-canceling headphones to reduce sensory overload, and a pink tablet showing symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication apps (AAC). It wears a loose-fitting, purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves for less fabric-to-skin contact. Purple shoes complete the outfit, with flat soles to promote stability and ease of movement.

Community engagement Barbie collaborates with autism advocates for doll launch For the doll launch, Barbie has partnered with advocates for the autistic community. This includes autistic fashion designer and visual artist Aarushi Pratap. The Barbie team filmed a unique video with her to capture her personal experience with autism and her reaction to seeing the autistic Barbie doll for the first time.