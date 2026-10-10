Batra says Bollywood love stories fail to reflect Indian youth
Filmmaker Shakun Batra thinks Bollywood love stories are missing the mark with young people.
While shows like Off Campus and Sterling Point are winning over Indian youth, Bollywood films seem out of touch.
According to Batra, it's because these movies lack real, relatable storytelling that reflects what young people actually experience today.
Batra urges honesty over trend chasing
Batra called out Bollywood's habit of chasing trends, what he calls the "Ye chal raha hai" (this is working) mindset, which he feels leads to stories that don't feel genuine.
He believes filmmakers should focus on honest emotions and real-life challenges instead of perfect romances.
As he puts it, Bollywood's portrayal of idealized relationships often fails to reflect the complexities young people face today.