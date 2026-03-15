'BB 17''s UK07 rider battles pneumonia after car accident

In early March 2026 (a few days before March 14, 2026), while live-streaming his "final ride" on Instagram, Dobhal's car hit a divider, leading to lung trauma and a hip injury that needed surgery. He was discharged after his condition stabilized on March 14, 2026, but things got worse again when he developed a severe infection. His manager even posted a video of him on oxygen during an ambulance transfer.

Family disputes, pregnant wife by his side

Amid all this, Dobhal opened up about family disputes, accusing his parents and brother of taking over his property while he struggled with depression.

Through it all, his wife Ritika (who's nine months pregnant) hasn't left his side at the hospital.

Fans are sending their prayers as they wait for good news about both his recovery and their baby.