'BB 17''s UK07 rider battles pneumonia after car accident
YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) is in a tough spot, battling acute pneumonia after a serious car accident earlier this month left him with lung damage.
Even after being discharged from the ICU, his health took another hit and he had to be rushed back for treatment.
His recovery took a turn for the worse
In early March 2026 (a few days before March 14, 2026), while live-streaming his "final ride" on Instagram, Dobhal's car hit a divider, leading to lung trauma and a hip injury that needed surgery.
He was discharged after his condition stabilized on March 14, 2026, but things got worse again when he developed a severe infection.
His manager even posted a video of him on oxygen during an ambulance transfer.
Family disputes, pregnant wife by his side
Amid all this, Dobhal opened up about family disputes, accusing his parents and brother of taking over his property while he struggled with depression.
Through it all, his wife Ritika (who's nine months pregnant) hasn't left his side at the hospital.
Fans are sending their prayers as they wait for good news about both his recovery and their baby.