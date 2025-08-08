BBC to air 1-hour Ozzy Osbourne documentary
The BBC is dropping "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home" on August 18—a one-hour documentary capturing the final chapter of Ozzy's life.
The film spotlights Black Sabbath's epic farewell concert at Birmingham's Villa Park in July 2025, and follows Ozzy and his wife Sharon as they hope to return home to the UK while facing his declining health.
More about the film
Filmed over three years, the documentary gives a personal peek into the Osbourne family, including scenes with Kelly and Jack.
Originally planned as a longer series, it was shortened as Ozzy's health worsened.
He passed away just 17 days after performing—despite advanced Parkinson's disease, he still rocked classics like "Iron Man" from a throne at his final show.
Ozzy's final show raised PS140mn for charity
"Coming Home" also honors Ozzy's impact as Black Sabbath's frontman who helped shape heavy metal.
The farewell concert brought together the original band for 45,000 fans and raised £140 million for charity.
The film captures not just his determination on stage but also how much family meant to him—reminding everyone why his influence endures worldwide.