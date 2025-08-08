'Border 2' teaser release date locked; film gets Republic Day slot

'Border 2' is produced by Dutta and Kumar

The teaser won't just be online; it'll play in theaters nationwide during the holiday weekend and will be paired with War 2 screenings in multiplexes for extra buzz.

Produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is a sequel to the iconic '97 film about the Indo-Pak war, this time starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and of course Deol.

Expect epic battle scenes set to a fresh version of "Sandese Aate Hai," now sung by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.