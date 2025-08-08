'Border 2' teaser release date locked; film gets Republic Day slot
Get ready—Border 2's first teaser lands on August 15, 2025, right on Independence Day.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film brings Sunny Deol back as Major Kuldip Singh and dives into the India-Pakistan conflict.
The teaser also reveals the movie will hit theaters on January 23, 2026—timed perfectly for Republic Day weekend.
'Border 2' is produced by Dutta and Kumar
The teaser won't just be online; it'll play in theaters nationwide during the holiday weekend and will be paired with War 2 screenings in multiplexes for extra buzz.
Produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is a sequel to the iconic '97 film about the Indo-Pak war, this time starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and of course Deol.
Expect epic battle scenes set to a fresh version of "Sandese Aate Hai," now sung by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.