Next Article
Fahadh-Kalyani's 'Oru Kuthira...' to release this Onam
Get ready—Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan are teaming up for the much-awaited Malayalam rom-com "Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira."
The trailer lands August 10, giving fans a first look before the film hits theaters this Onam.
Originally planned for May, the release was quietly shifted to the festive season.
Cast and crew of the film
This film brings together a stellar lineup with Vinay Forrt, Lal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Revathi, and more.
Shot in April 2024 and produced by Ashiq Usman, it's set to compete with other big Onam releases like "Hridayapoorvam" and "Lokah Chapter One: Chandra."
Looks like this Onam is going to be packed for movie lovers!