Box office: 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹500cr; writer reacts to plagiarism claims
"Saiyaara," directed by Mohit Suri, just crossed the massive ₹500 crore mark worldwide. But its big win comes with some drama—fans online are saying the story copies the Korean film "A Moment To Remember."
Writer Sankalp Sadanah responded, saying the film is original and encouraged everyone to watch both movies and decide for themselves.
This is what Sadanah said
Sadanah shared that "Saiyaara" was inspired by an emotional idea: "A hit song isn't the one that stays in your head; it's the one that stays in your heart."
The movie stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and despite all the chatter, audiences seem to love it—making it a blockbuster for Yash Raj Films.