Where was 'Wednesday' season 2 filmed? Explore show's Irish backdrop

Filming locations: From Ashford Studios to Trinity College Dublin

Most scenes were shot at Ashford Studios in County Wicklow, which got a major upgrade for the show.

Trinity College Dublin's business school doubled as Newark Airport, while Charleville Castle was used for some scenes in Nevermore.

Dean's Grange Cemetery in Dublin brought extra spooky energy with its old gravestones and wild greenery.

Even Powerscourt Demesne challenged the crew to blend Ireland's natural beauty with Wednesday's signature dark style—something Jenna Ortega said made filming extra memorable.