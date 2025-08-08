Where was 'Wednesday' season 2 filmed? Explore show's Irish backdrop
Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday has switched up its haunting backdrop, moving from Romania to the lush landscapes of Ireland. The change isn't just for looks—Ireland's new film tax credit made it a smart pick for big productions.
The latest season is now streaming, with Jenna Ortega back as Wednesday and fresh faces like Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, and Lady Gaga joining in.
Filming locations: From Ashford Studios to Trinity College Dublin
Most scenes were shot at Ashford Studios in County Wicklow, which got a major upgrade for the show.
Trinity College Dublin's business school doubled as Newark Airport, while Charleville Castle was used for some scenes in Nevermore.
Dean's Grange Cemetery in Dublin brought extra spooky energy with its old gravestones and wild greenery.
Even Powerscourt Demesne challenged the crew to blend Ireland's natural beauty with Wednesday's signature dark style—something Jenna Ortega said made filming extra memorable.