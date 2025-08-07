Next Article
'Mickey 17' streaming now: How to watch Robert Pattinson's film
Bong Joon Ho's new sci-fi comedy, Mickey 17, just dropped on JioHotstar. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as a space worker who keeps getting cloned every time he dies—yep, it's as wild as it sounds.
If you're in India and have an OTTplay Premium subscription, you can stream it right now.
Film's cast and critical reception
This is Bong Joon Ho's first film since Parasite wowed everyone back in 2019.
Set in the year 2054, Mickey 17 also features Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo.
Critics have praised its creative story and dark humor—so if you're into smart sci-fi with a twist, this one might be for you.