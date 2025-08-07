Next Article
Kaushiki Chakraborty pens lyrics for Shantanu Moitra's 'Pankh'
Kaushiki Chakraborty, known for her classical vocals, just tried something new—she wrote lyrics for the first time on Shantanu Moitra's album "Pankh."
The spark? A moving story from Moitra about a Kashmiri couple whose son disappeared, which inspired her to pen two heartfelt songs: "Baithi Hun" and "Tarana."
Chakraborty is currently on a city tour
"Pankh" isn't your typical album—it mixes personal storytelling with music in a style that feels a bit like binge-worthy OTT series.
It took four years to put together and features six songs about childhood, love, and life's turning points.
Right now, Chakraborty is touring cities like Varanasi and Lucknow that are close to her heart and musical roots, making this project feel even more personal.