Kerala broker linked to multiple murder, disappearance cases since 2006
C.M. Sebastian, a 65-year-old real estate broker from Alappuzha, is at the center of a major police probe after being linked to several murders and disappearances of women dating back to 2006.
The first case involves Bindhu Padmanabhan, whose family alleges Sebastian forged property documents and stole valuables after she went missing.
Over the years, he's also been tied to the suspected murder of Jainamma in 2025—when burnt remains were found on his property—and the disappearances of Ayesha and Sindhu, all middle-aged women with financial ties or family issues.
Broker lured women with promises of help or jobs
Sebastian has been arrested by the Kottayam Crime Branch and will remain in custody until at least August 12 as investigations continue.
Forensic teams have recovered skeletal remains, burnt clothing, jewelry, and bags from his property and parts of a watch from a friend's house nearby.
DNA testing is underway to identify victims. Police believe Sebastian lured women with promises of help or jobs; earlier investigations may have missed connections between these cases, letting him stay under the radar for years.