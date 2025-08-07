Kerala broker linked to multiple murder, disappearance cases since 2006 Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

C.M. Sebastian, a 65-year-old real estate broker from Alappuzha, is at the center of a major police probe after being linked to several murders and disappearances of women dating back to 2006.

The first case involves Bindhu Padmanabhan, whose family alleges Sebastian forged property documents and stole valuables after she went missing.

Over the years, he's also been tied to the suspected murder of Jainamma in 2025—when burnt remains were found on his property—and the disappearances of Ayesha and Sindhu, all middle-aged women with financial ties or family issues.