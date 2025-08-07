Next Article
'Wednesday': Netflix teases Lady Gaga's 'Death Dance' music video
Netflix just teased Lady Gaga's new track, "Death Dance," set to appear in Wednesday Season 2.
The music video, directed by Tim Burton and shot in Mexico, gives off major spooky vibes—perfect for the show.
Gaga will also make a guest appearance in Part 2.
Gaga's on-screen debut as Rotwood
Gaga joins as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy teacher who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams.
Season 2 Part 1 dropped August 6, and Part 2 arrives September 3.
"Death Dance" will be released alongside Gaga's on-screen debut.
Gaga's ongoing tour and collab with Netflix
Netflix announced this collab at its May Tudum event.
She was recently touring Mexico and is now on her Mayhem Ball tour, which kicked off July 16 in Las Vegas—lining up perfectly with all this Wednesday buzz.