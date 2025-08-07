'Retta Thala' teaser: Arun Vijay packs a punch in gangster-drama Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

The teaser for "Retta Thala" just dropped, showing Arun Vijay in two roles and plenty of stylish gangster action.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the teaser is packed with slick visuals and high-energy moments, all set to a soundtrack by Sam CS.

The story itself is still being kept secret.