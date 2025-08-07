Next Article
'Retta Thala' teaser: Arun Vijay packs a punch in gangster-drama
The teaser for "Retta Thala" just dropped, showing Arun Vijay in two roles and plenty of stylish gangster action.
Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the teaser is packed with slick visuals and high-energy moments, all set to a soundtrack by Sam CS.
The story itself is still being kept secret.
Supporting cast and crew details
This film marks Thirukumaran's return to directing, with Siddhi Idnani and Tanya Ravichandran joining the cast.
Behind the scenes, there's a solid team—cinematographer Tijo Tomy, editor Anthony, and stunt duo AnbAriv.
After "Retta Thala," Arun Vijay will star in "Idly Kadai" (out October 1) and was last seen in "Vanangaan" earlier this year, keeping his streak strong in Tamil cinema.