No NOC from Adityanath needed for 'Ajey': HC on censorship Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

The Bombay High Court has told India's film board (CBFC) to spell out exactly what scenes or lines it found problematic in "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a movie about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The court also called out the CBFC for slow responses and said filmmakers don't need to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Adityanath before their film can be certified.