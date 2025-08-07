No NOC from Adityanath needed for 'Ajey': HC on censorship
The Bombay High Court has told India's film board (CBFC) to spell out exactly what scenes or lines it found problematic in "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a movie about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The court also called out the CBFC for slow responses and said filmmakers don't need to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Adityanath before their film can be certified.
Court's ruling on film censorship
This ruling is big for anyone interested in movies and free speech.
The court made it clear that getting a film approved shouldn't depend on political sign-off, and told the board to give feedback quickly and transparently.
It's a step toward fairer treatment of films—especially political ones—and helps protect creative freedom by making sure censorship rules are followed properly.