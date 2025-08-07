NewsBytes Explainer: 'Su from So'--plot, cast, making, and more
"Su From So," JP Thuminad's first film, is making waves across India since dropping on July 25.
This comedy-horror, co-produced by Raj B Shetty, has not only impressed critics but also pulled in big crowds—so much so that it's now being dubbed in Malayalam and Telugu.
It's a win for Kannada cinema and a reminder that fresh stories can go national.
Meet the team behind the film
Thuminad switched from theater to film with encouragement from Shetty and years of short filmmaking experience under his belt.
He brought together close friends like Shaneel Gautham and Prakash Thuminad to form a tight-knit cast.
With careful planning (even practicing shots on smartphones!) and inspiration from directors like Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty, the team delivered a story packed with humor and heart—especially through the standout character Bhaanu.