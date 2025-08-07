NewsBytes Explainer: 'Su from So'--plot, cast, making, and more Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

"Su From So," JP Thuminad's first film, is making waves across India since dropping on July 25.

This comedy-horror, co-produced by Raj B Shetty, has not only impressed critics but also pulled in big crowds—so much so that it's now being dubbed in Malayalam and Telugu.

It's a win for Kannada cinema and a reminder that fresh stories can go national.