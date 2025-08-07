Next Article
Tamil Nadu government promises protection for 'Kingdom' screenings
Tamil Nadu's government has promised police protection for theaters showing Kingdom, after protests erupted over the film's take on Sri Lankan Tamils.
The move comes as groups like Naam Tamilar Katchi have staged protests, but officials want to make sure fans can watch the movie without trouble.
'Lawful protests allowed, but threats won't be tolerated'
The Madras High Court made it clear: certified films shouldn't be blocked by outside groups. Lawful protests are allowed with police approval, but threats won't be tolerated.
Meanwhile, Kingdom is still going strong at the box office—earning over ₹75cr worldwide in its first week—and is even set for release in Sri Lanka soon.