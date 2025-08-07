Next Article
'Metro In Dino' heads to Netflix: Release date, plot, cast
Missed Metro In Dino in theaters? Good news—Anurag Basu's much-loved relationship drama hits Netflix on August 29.
Set against rainy-day Mumbai, the film explores different stages of life and healing through simple, heartfelt stories about love and connection.
Why you should watch the film
Even with tough competition, Metro In Dino has kept audiences coming back.
Critic Taran Adarsh called its steady run "impressive," while PVR INOX's Kamal Gianchandani praised how the film pulls people in just with its storytelling.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Basu, it's been a quiet hit worth catching up on.