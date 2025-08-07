'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' makes history

You can catch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 on Star Plus or stream it anytime on JioHotstar. The premiere week saw an incredible 1.659 billion minutes watched online, making it India's biggest fiction launch across both TV and digital platforms lately.

How has the show fared so far?

Over four days, the show reached more than 31 million viewers and topped TRP charts alongside Anupamaa, beating out other big names like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Fans are loving the mix of nostalgia with fresh storytelling—plus, social media is buzzing with mostly positive vibes (an impressive 86% positivity rate).

Even Smriti Irani reflected that while these numbers are huge now, the original series once hit even higher peaks!