Lokesh Kanagaraj on Aamir Khan collab: 'Not a superhero film'
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially announced he's working on a new film with Aamir Khan. This comes after Khan's surprise cameo in Coolie got fans buzzing about a bigger collaboration.
While early rumors pointed to a superhero movie based on Kanagaraj's old script Irumbu Kai Mayavi, he's cleared things up: the upcoming project will be an original story, not connected to that script.
Kanagaraj shares update on script
Kanagaraj shared that the script is still being finalized and they haven't settled on the exact genre yet—just that it'll be something fresh.
He also mentioned that if he ever brings Irumbu Kai Mayavi back, he wants to give it its own unique spin.
For now, though, his film with Aamir is all about new ideas and a clean slate.