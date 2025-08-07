'Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal' OTT release date is out

Plot, cast, and crew of the film

Directed by S Vipin, the movie follows Anjali (Anaswara Rajan) as her family deals with chaos after her grandmother's passing.

It's been getting attention for its witty take on funeral traditions and how families come together—or fall apart—during tough times.

The cast features Mallika Sukumaran, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, and Azees Nedumangad.

Behind the scenes are cinematographer Rahim Aboobacker, music by Ankit Menon, and editing from Johnkutty.

Co-produced by Vipin Das (of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame), the film gives a fresh spin to classic themes.