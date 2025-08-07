Next Article
Lizzo roasts Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle ad in new song
Lizzo just dropped a teaser for her upcoming track "I'm Goin' In Till October," and she doesn't shy away from pop culture drama.
She playfully calls out the buzz around Sydney Sweeney's recent American Eagle ad—which stirred up talk about racial overtones—singing, "Fat ass pretty face with the t-ties / Bitch, I got good jeans like I'm Sydney."
It's a clever nod to the ad's controversial wordplay.
Meanwhile, AE clarified that the campaign was about jeans
American Eagle responded to the backlash by saying their campaign was all about jeans and personal style, not anything deeper. They wanted everyone to know the phrase was meant to boost confidence.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump unexpectedly praised Sweeney's ad as "fantastic" after finding out she's registered Republican.