Jayaraj's 'Shanthamee Raathriyil' OTT release date is out
"Shanthamee Raathriyil," a Malayalam film by director Jayaraj, is heading to the streaming platform Manorama Max after its theatrical run in May.
The movie didn't make a big splash at the box office, but its August OTT release gives it another shot to find an audience.
Story spans across 2 timelines
Set in both 1970s Munnar and 2024 London, the film follows a young man's search for his grandfather's lost love—connecting past and present in an emotional journey.
With K R Gokul, Esther Anil, and Sidharth Bharathan leading the cast—and music by Jassie Gift—the film promises plenty of heart.
Manorama Max is also adding other new releases this month as it expands its lineup.