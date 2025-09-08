Next Article
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-Anupama Parameswaran's 'Kishkindhapuri' gets release date
Kishkindhapuri, the new horror-thriller starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is all set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025.
The film made waves for its impressive ₹2 crore set—producer Sahu Garapati shared it took a whole month to build.
Trailer promises a spine-chilling experience
The trailer teases Sreenivas and Parameswaran as tour guides caught up in eerie paranormal events during a haunted tour.
Promising top-notch visuals and music, Garapati says viewers can expect a Hollywood-like experience.
The Censor Board gave it a green light without any cuts, and buzz is strong among Telugu cinema fans for this unique, high-production release.