Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' to release in 2027, reveals Rakesh Roshan
What's the story
This year has been quite special for the Roshan family, with Hrithik Roshan celebrating his 25th acting anniversary and the release of The Roshans on Netflix in January. Then, in March, it was announced that Hrithik would be taking over from his father Rakesh Roshan as director for Krrish 4. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama on his 76th birthday, Roshan revealed major updates about the upcoming film.
Production details
Script ready; budgeting underway
Roshan, known for his meticulous planning, revealed that the script for Krrish 4 was written quickly, but budgeting took time. He said, "The script didn't take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we'll be starting the film."
Timeline
The shoot begins next year
Roshan also shared that the shooting for Krrish 4 will start in the middle of next year. He explained, "The work is going on all in full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film." When asked if filming would continue until late 2026, he confirmed it would.
Release date
'Krrish 4' aiming for 2027 release
When asked if Krrish 4 would be released in 2027 or 2028, Roshan said, "We plan to release it in 2027." The film is the fourth installment of the hit superhero franchise that started with Koi Mil Gaya (2003), followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All three films were directed by Roshan.
Production partnership
Co-production with YRF marks new chapter for Roshans
Interestingly, Krrish 4 is co-produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), marking the first collaboration between YRF and Roshan's production house Filmkraft. The film will see Hrithik reprising his role as the superhero Krrish, a character that has become iconic in Indian cinema. The previous films in the franchise were also major box office successes, setting high expectations for the upcoming installment.