Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' to release in 2027, reveals Rakesh Roshan

This year has been quite special for the Roshan family, with Hrithik Roshan celebrating his 25th acting anniversary and the release of The Roshans on Netflix in January. Then, in March, it was announced that Hrithik would be taking over from his father Rakesh Roshan as director for Krrish 4. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama on his 76th birthday, Roshan revealed major updates about the upcoming film.

Production details Script ready; budgeting underway Roshan, known for his meticulous planning, revealed that the script for Krrish 4 was written quickly, but budgeting took time. He said, "The script didn't take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we'll be starting the film."

Timeline The shoot begins next year Roshan also shared that the shooting for Krrish 4 will start in the middle of next year. He explained, "The work is going on all in full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film." When asked if filming would continue until late 2026, he confirmed it would.

Release date 'Krrish 4' aiming for 2027 release When asked if Krrish 4 would be released in 2027 or 2028, Roshan said, "We plan to release it in 2027." The film is the fourth installment of the hit superhero franchise that started with Koi Mil Gaya (2003), followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All three films were directed by Roshan.