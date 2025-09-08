'Deewangi Deewangi' returns with Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' campaign

Campaign blends Bollywood and digital influencers for maximum reach

This campaign isn't just about big names—it blends Bollywood celebs with digital influencers to reach everyone.

The story follows Arista Mehta landing at a celeb-packed VVIP event after shopping on Flipkart.

With more focus on Connected TV and influencer-led commerce instead of old-school TV ads, Flipkart is clearly aiming to stand out as festive season competition heats up.