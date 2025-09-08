Next Article
'Deewangi Deewangi' returns with Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' campaign
Flipkart just dropped its new Big Billion Days campaign, and it's a total Bollywood moment.
The three-minute trailer is a fun tribute to the iconic "Deewangi Deewangi" scene from Om Shanti Om, featuring appearances by Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, and Yashraj Mukhate.
It sets the vibe for the mega sale ahead.
Campaign blends Bollywood and digital influencers for maximum reach
This campaign isn't just about big names—it blends Bollywood celebs with digital influencers to reach everyone.
The story follows Arista Mehta landing at a celeb-packed VVIP event after shopping on Flipkart.
With more focus on Connected TV and influencer-led commerce instead of old-school TV ads, Flipkart is clearly aiming to stand out as festive season competition heats up.