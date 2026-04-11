Affleck gifts his portion of $60M mansion to Jennifer Lopez

In a surprising turn in their divorce proceedings, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has reportedly transferred his entire stake in their Beverly Hills mansion to his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez . The former couple purchased the $60 million property in May 2023 and has been attempting to sell it since July 2024. However, according to TMZ, Affleck has now handed over his ownership share in the house to Lopez without any charge.

Legal changes Changes in the property settlement agreement The ex-couple has reportedly revised their property settlement agreement to reflect the transfer of the mansion between them. The property was initially listed for $68 million before the price was reduced to $58 million, prior to Affleck transferring his share to Lopez. The document does not specify the nature of the transfer but indicates a significant change in their property arrangements.

Financial factors Lopez has been living in the mansion Affleck's recent sale of his AI company to Netflix for a reported $600 million may have factored into his decision to transfer ownership. Meanwhile, Lopez has been living in the mansion while renovating another property. Since their split, Affleck has moved into a mansion in Los Angeles, and Lopez has focused on her family, including her twins with singer Marc Anthony.

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