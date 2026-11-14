'Pressure is on': Ben Stiller gives updates on Knicks documentary
What's the story
Ben Stiller recently gave an update on his upcoming documentary about the New York Knicks. The project was announced after the team won its first NBA championship since 1973 in June 2026. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stiller said, "It's going to be a multi-part documentary about the history of the Knicks, including this team." "It's about what they've been to New York and hopefully capture the spirit of the team."
Fan pressure
It's still in the 'beginning stages'
Stiller, a lifelong Knicks fan, acknowledged the high expectations surrounding the project.
"I feel like Knicks fans really love the Knicks, so the pressure is on to make something that lives up to what they want," he said.
The actor said that it is "in the beginning stages since the playoffs," adding, "it's not gonna be long. We're full on it."
Celebrity involvement
Will celebrity fans appear in the docuseries?
Stiller, a Knicks fan since childhood, is often seen courtside at games with other celebrity fans.
When asked if any of these superfans would appear in the documentary, Stiller said, "Yeah, there definitely are Knicks fans, both known and not known Knicks fans, because I love the community, fans in New York, all over New York, such a huge part of what it means to love the Knicks."
"So that community is really strong."