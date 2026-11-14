'Pressure is on': Ben Stiller gives updates on Knicks documentary

Stiller, a Knicks fan since childhood, is often seen courtside at games with other celebrity fans.

When asked if any of these superfans would appear in the documentary, Stiller said, "Yeah, there definitely are Knicks fans, both known and not known Knicks fans, because I love the community, fans in New York, all over New York, such a huge part of what it means to love the Knicks."

"So that community is really strong."