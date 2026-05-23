Ben Stiller to star in new Apple TV comedy series

The series is a collaborative effort between Judge, Steve Hely (Common Side Effects, Veep, The Office), and Dave King (Parks and Recreation, English Teacher). All three are executive producers and co-showrunners of the show. Judge is also set to direct. Stiller will executive produce through Red Hour Productions. Other executive producers include John Lesher from Red Hour and Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, and Rodney Ferrell from Propagate Content.

Stiller's involvement

Stiller's other projects with Apple TV

If Protective Custody is greenlit, it will mark Stiller's second starring role on Apple TV. He is also set to star in The Off Weeks for the tech giant's streaming service. Additionally, he serves as an executive producer on the hit series Severance at Apple TV, which is currently preparing for its third season. Other projects include the documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost and the upcoming feature comedy The Dink.