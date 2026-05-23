Ben Stiller to star in new Apple TV comedy series
What's the story
Hollywood actor Ben Stiller and acclaimed director Mike Judge are joining forces to create a new comedy series for Apple TV, reported Variety. The show, titled Protective Custody, will feature Stiller as a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud. The character is thrown into protective custody, where he has to navigate prison politics and salvage his reputation while awaiting trial.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind the show
The series is a collaborative effort between Judge, Steve Hely (Common Side Effects, Veep, The Office), and Dave King (Parks and Recreation, English Teacher). All three are executive producers and co-showrunners of the show. Judge is also set to direct. Stiller will executive produce through Red Hour Productions. Other executive producers include John Lesher from Red Hour and Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, and Rodney Ferrell from Propagate Content.
Stiller's involvement
Stiller's other projects with Apple TV
If Protective Custody is greenlit, it will mark Stiller's second starring role on Apple TV. He is also set to star in The Off Weeks for the tech giant's streaming service. Additionally, he serves as an executive producer on the hit series Severance at Apple TV, which is currently preparing for its third season. Other projects include the documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost and the upcoming feature comedy The Dink.