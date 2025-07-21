Next Article
Bengali actor Sumi Har Choudhury found wandering in Purba Bardhaman
Actor Sumi Har Choudhury—known for her roles in Bengali TV and films—was found wandering near Amila Bazar in Purba Bardhaman.
Locals noticed her sitting by the roadside, writing in a notepad and speaking incoherently.
Although she said she was an actor, people only confirmed her identity after checking photos online.
Police sent her to shelter home for care
Police took Chowdhury into custody and sent her to a shelter home for care.
Officers are now trying to contact her family, but she gave mixed answers about where she lives, mentioning both Kolkata and Bolpur.
No criminal case has been filed; right now, the focus is on making sure she's safe and reuniting her with loved ones.