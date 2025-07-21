Next Article
MAMI won't happen in 2025, to return with 'stronger' vision
The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival won't be happening in 2025.
Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur shared that the pause is part of a big reset—new vision, new team, and a plan to bring the festival back stronger in 2026.
Chandra said she is disappointed too
Dungarpur asked everyone to stick with them during this transition, promising the festival will keep its focus on standout indie, regional, and classic films from around the world.
Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra said she's disappointed too, noting that a lot of people will miss the annual event that's helped make Mumbai such a vibrant spot for global cinema since 1997.