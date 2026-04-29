Bengali film industry mandates insurance after Banerjee drowned on set
Entertainment
After actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowned on set last month, the Bengali film industry is now requiring all Bengali movies to have insurance.
His passing exposed some serious safety gaps, and both EIMPA and the Artists's Forum are rolling out these new rules to help protect everyone working on future films.
Banerjee Mishra fall sparks police probe
Banerjee and his co-star Sweta Mishra fell into a ditch while filming, and it turned out the shoot did not even have proper permits. This has sparked a police investigation into the incident.
Now, industry leaders are working on clear safety protocols so tragedies like this do not happen again.
Meanwhile, Banerjee's family has asked for privacy as it mourns.