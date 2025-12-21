Bengali singer says she was assaulted for not singing a 'secular' song
During a live show in Bhagwanpur, East Midnapore, Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty says she was verbally abused and attempted to assault by Mehboob Mallik, a private school governing body member.
The trouble started after she performed the spiritual song Jago Maa—Mallik got up on the stage and tried to physically assault her, demanding, "Onek jago maa hoyeche, ebar kichu secular gaa" (enough songs about the mother goddess; now sing something secular).
Police response and political fallout
Chakraborty filed a complaint with local police but said they hesitated to register it at first.
The case is now officially under investigation, and senior officers have promised action if any police were negligent.
Politically, things are heating up: BJP's Shakudeb Panda accused Mallik of having Trinamool Congress ties and demanded his arrest within 48 hours.