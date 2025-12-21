Bengali singer says she was assaulted for not singing a 'secular' song Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

During a live show in Bhagwanpur, East Midnapore, Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty says she was verbally abused and attempted to assault by Mehboob Mallik, a private school governing body member.

The trouble started after she performed the spiritual song Jago Maa—Mallik got up on the stage and tried to physically assault her, demanding, "Onek jago maa hoyeche, ebar kichu secular gaa" (enough songs about the mother goddess; now sing something secular).