'Toxic': Kiara Advani to play Nadia; see intriguing first-look poster

The makers of Yash 's upcoming film, Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, have unveiled the first look of actor Kiara Advani as Nadia. The poster features Advani against a circus backdrop, hinting at an emotionally charged, intense performance. The character is expected to offer a new side of Advani as she steps into this unique cinematic universe.

Character insight Advani's character hints at emotional depth The poster of Toxic shows Advani in a glamorous avatar, with hints of emotional depth. The character is expected to be a departure from her previous roles in Kabir Singh and Shershaah, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Advani's recent projects include Game Changer and War 2. Meanwhile, Toxic also stars Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

Director's statement Director's note of appreciation for Advani Lauding Advani, director Geetu Mohandas told Variety, "What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative." "From our very first conversation, she placed an unwavering trust in a character that demanded everything from her: be it emotionally, mentally, and artistically." "She didn't just play the role, she lived it. I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey."