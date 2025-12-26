'Bhabiji...' exit was my decision, not about salary: Shubhangi Atre Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Shubhangi Atre, who played Angoori Bhabhi on "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" for nearly 10 years, has finally shared why she left the show.

She said it was her own call to move on and try something new: "I felt from within that it was time for me to try something new."