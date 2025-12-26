'Bhabiji...' exit was my decision, not about salary: Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre, who played Angoori Bhabhi on "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" for nearly 10 years, has finally shared why she left the show.
She said it was her own call to move on and try something new: "I felt from within that it was time for me to try something new."
Why did she leave?
Atre explained that her daughter encouraged her to explore fresh opportunities, telling her, "Mom, you should try something different now."
She also cleared up rumors about a salary dispute, saying she never asked for a raise and always stuck to her contract.
Her journey and what's next
Taking over the role in 2016 after Shilpa Shinde's exit, Atre faced health issues but still finished filming the final season. She even threw a jalebi party as a sweet goodbye to her co-stars.
Despite personal challenges—including previously losing her ex-husband—she's turned down other offers for now as a single mom but sees leaving the show as a chance for new adventures.