Hopper's fear of losing Eleven drives 'Stranger Things' finale: Duffers 

Stranger Things 's co-creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, discussed Hopper's ( David Harbour ) character in a recent interview with People, revealing that his greatest fear is losing Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ). This fear is particularly poignant given Hopper's past as a protective father to his biological daughter, Sarah, who died of cancer.

Character motivation Hopper's fear drives his actions in 'Stranger Things' Ross explained that Hopper's fear is a major driving force behind his actions in the series. He said, "Hopper's greatest fear is that Eleven wouldn't be able to live happily and that she would die at the end of all this." The ongoing tension between Hopper and Eleven, as revealed in Season 5 Volume 1, plays into the storyline.

Plot development Tension between Hopper and Eleven escalates in Volume 2 The tension between Hopper and Eleven has been escalating throughout Season 5, Volume 2. In Volume 1, it was revealed that Hopper had a suicide plan that he had kept to himself for months. This revelation left Eleven feeling furious and betrayed. Despite Hopper's explanation that it was just a "failsafe," Eleven has not been convinced, and her distrust continues into the next episodes.

Character depth 'It's just a dynamic that we really wanted to explore' The co-creators of Stranger Things have described the relationship between Hopper and Eleven as "messy and complicated." Duffer told PEOPLE, "It's just a dynamic that we really wanted to explore, which is this dynamic of a parent and their child, who's actually no longer really a child anymore." "How do you deal with letting them go, giving them independence when especially Hopper feels protective of her?"