'Bhagwat' is big shift for me: Jitendra Kumar Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

Jitendra Kumar, best known for playing relatable guys in Panchayat and Kota Factory, is switching things up with Zee5's new crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas. He takes on a much darker, morally gray role this time.

As he put it, "It was a big shift for me. Nothing in this role is similar to what I've done before — it's completely different."