'Bhagwat' is big shift for me: Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar, best known for playing relatable guys in Panchayat and Kota Factory, is switching things up with Zee5's new crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas. He takes on a much darker, morally gray role this time.
As he put it, "It was a big shift for me. Nothing in this role is similar to what I've done before — it's completely different."
'Bhagwat' follows up cop investigating mysterious disappearances
The series follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi) as he investigates the mysterious disappearances of girls in a small Uttar Pradesh town.
Inspired by true events, the show brings a more intense vibe and gave Jitendra a chance to step out of his comfort zone.
From 'Panchayat' to 'Bhagwat': Kumar's journey
Kumar has built his reputation on natural performances that feel real and down-to-earth—earning him awards along the way.
With Bhagwat now streaming on Zee5, fans get to see him tackle something totally new and unexpected.