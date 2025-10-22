Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu welcomes 2nd child with wife Zenith
Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and his wife, Zenith Sidhu, announced the arrival of their second child to the world on Tuesday, October 21. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a heartwarming post featuring a close-up of their newborn's hand. "Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone," Sandhu wrote in the caption.
The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. Many took to the comments section of Sandhu's post to express their joy. One fan wrote, "Double the joy, double the blessings! Today marks yet another beautiful chapter in the life of our dearest Harrdy Sandhu Sir." Another netizen said, "Can't express how happy I am today! The biggest blessing has arrived."
Sandhu and Sidhu, who are childhood sweethearts, are already parents to a son. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year during a baby shower. Zenith looked radiant in the couple's recent post as they celebrated the arrival of their new family member. Meanwhile, Sandhu is known for songs like Joker, Naah Goriye, Bijlee Bijlee, and many more.