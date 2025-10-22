Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu welcomes 2nd child with wife Zenith

Public reaction

Fans, celebrities congratulate couple

The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. Many took to the comments section of Sandhu's post to express their joy. One fan wrote, "Double the joy, double the blessings! Today marks yet another beautiful chapter in the life of our dearest Harrdy Sandhu Sir." Another netizen said, "Can't express how happy I am today! The biggest blessing has arrived."