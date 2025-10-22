Chitrangda assures fans she's recovering amid hospitalization, then deletes post

Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh has been hospitalized recently. The actor took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie from her hospital bed with a medical drip attached. She assured fans that she is on the road to recovery, writing, "Hoping to be back running like a hare soon!" However, she deleted the post later.

Fan reactions Fans wish her a speedy recovery Singh's sudden hospitalization left her fans worried. Despite the post being deleted, several screenshots of it were shared online. Fans flooded the comments section with messages like, "Get well soon." One netizen wrote, "Get well soon girl... many prayers for you." Another said, "This too shall pass... and you will be back into action soon."

Career highlights Singh's recent projects and upcoming films Singh was recently seen in the ensemble movie Housefull 5 and the web show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. She is also a part of the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, where she stars alongside Salman Khan. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.