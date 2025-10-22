'Bhediya 2' to feature Varun v/s Ayushmann? What 'Thamma' reveals

The latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma, introduced fans to vampire-like creatures called betaal. The film, which was released on October 21, stars Ayushmann Khurrana , Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, among others. It also featured Varun Dhawan reprising his role from Bhediya (2022) as a werewolf, and the story also hints at how the next film in the franchise, Bhediya 2, will pan out.

Plot details Werewolf meets vampire in 'Thamma' In Thamma, Dhawan's werewolf character Bhaskar fights Khurrana's Alok, who is a betaal. Abhishek Banerjee's Jana reveals that Bhaskar has lost his ability to turn into a werewolf after being injured in the final battle against Sarkata in Stree 2. To regain his strength, he needs betaal blood, which multiplies his power and leads to an intense fight sequence.

Future implications What does the climax mean for 'Bhediya 2'? The climax of Thamma hints at a possible key role for Khurrana in Bhediya 2. A member of the betaal sect suggests that Alok needs werewolf blood before hunting Yakshasan (Siddiqui), who gets rescued by Sarkata. This could lead to an interesting premise for the upcoming monster comedy where Dhawan and Khurrana's characters may face off against each other. Bhediya 2 is set for an August 2026 release.