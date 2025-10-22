Oscars: 'Sinners' goes big with 2 original songs
Warner Bros. is going all-in for Oscar season with "Sinners," a new film from Ryan Coogler.
The movie follows Sammie Moore (played by Miles Caton) on a journey of redemption and heritage, and it's making waves by submitting two original songs—"I Lied to You" and "Last Time (I Seen the Sun)"—for Best Original Song at the 2025 Academy Awards.
Coogler reunites with his 'Black Panther' crew
"I Lied to You," written by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson and performed by Caton, brings a fresh blues-soul vibe. The second song, "Last Time (I Seen the Sun)," is a heartfelt collab between Caton and Alice Smith.
The film reunites Coogler with his "Black Panther" crew, including Goransson and designer Ruth E. Carter.
Early recognition at the Gotham Awards and Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema has already boosted its Oscar campaign, and Caton could even land nominations for both acting and songwriting—a rare feat.