'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae's name used in online scam
A woman in her 50s from Miryang, South Korea, was tricked out of about 500 million KRW (approximately $350,000 USD) by scammers who posed as Lee Jung-jae on social media.
Over six months, the fraudsters used AI-generated selfies and fake IDs to build trust, acted like they were in a relationship with her, and asked for money—like 10 million KRW for a supposed "VIP fan meeting card."
She sent money several times before realizing it was a scam.
Police are investigating the case
Police are now investigating and suspect the scammers might be linked to a Cambodia-based criminal group.
On October 22, Lee Jung-jae's agency made it clear that neither he nor the agency ever asks fans for money and urged everyone to exercise particular caution and not respond to suspicious requests.
They're working with authorities to protect fans, but so far, no arrests have been made.