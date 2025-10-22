'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae's name used in online scam Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

A woman in her 50s from Miryang, South Korea, was tricked out of about 500 million KRW (approximately $350,000 USD) by scammers who posed as Lee Jung-jae on social media.

Over six months, the fraudsters used AI-generated selfies and fake IDs to build trust, acted like they were in a relationship with her, and asked for money—like 10 million KRW for a supposed "VIP fan meeting card."

She sent money several times before realizing it was a scam.