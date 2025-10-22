Netflix is turning 'Catan' board game into movies, TV shows
Netflix just announced it's adapting the classic board game Catan into a mix of movies and TV shows.
Teaming up with Asmodee and Catan Studio, they're planning both scripted stories and unscripted content—marking the first-ever on-screen version of Klaus Teuber's legendary strategy game.
The project will be produced by multiple industry veterans
The project brings together Darren Kyman (Asmodee), Pete Fenlon (Catan Studio), and Klaus Teuber's sons, Guido and Benjamin, along with producer Roy Lee (Vertigo Entertainment).
Since its 1995 debut as The Settlers of Catan, the game has sold over 45 million copies in more than 40 languages.
Netflix hopes this new adaptation will draw in longtime fans and curious newcomers alike, mixing live-action with animation to expand its lineup of game-inspired hits like Arcane and Castlevania.