Netflix is turning 'Catan' board game into movies, TV shows

The project will be produced by multiple industry veterans

The project brings together Darren Kyman (Asmodee), Pete Fenlon (Catan Studio), and Klaus Teuber's sons, Guido and Benjamin, along with producer Roy Lee (Vertigo Entertainment).

Since its 1995 debut as The Settlers of Catan, the game has sold over 45 million copies in more than 40 languages.

Netflix hopes this new adaptation will draw in longtime fans and curious newcomers alike, mixing live-action with animation to expand its lineup of game-inspired hits like Arcane and Castlevania.