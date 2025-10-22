Sujeeth clears air on rumored fallout with producer DVV Danayya Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

Director Sujeeth has set the record straight on rumors of a fallout with producer DVV Danayya during They Call Him OG.

On Wednesday, he shared, "A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish." He thanked Danayya for his support and asked people to respect the filmmaking process.