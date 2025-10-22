Next Article
Sujeeth clears air on rumored fallout with producer DVV Danayya
Entertainment
Director Sujeeth has set the record straight on rumors of a fallout with producer DVV Danayya during They Call Him OG.
On Wednesday, he shared, "A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish." He thanked Danayya for his support and asked people to respect the filmmaking process.
'They Call Him OG' and its box office performance
They Call Him OG—starring Pawan Kalyan—hit some delays because of Kalyan's political commitments.
Despite all the buzz about supposed conflicts, the team pulled together and got it done.
The film finally dropped on September 25, 2024, earning approximately ₹300 crore worldwide. Fans loved it, even if critics were mixed.